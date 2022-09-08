Rockets sign U.S. Priority Draft selection Jackson Gillespie

The Kelowna Rockets have signed U.S. Priority Draft selection Jackson Gillespie to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Gillespie, 15, was Kelowna’s first round selection, 17th-overall in the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft, which was held this past May.

The defenceman attended Rockets training camp earlier this month.

“I’m honoured to sign with the Kelowna Rockets. I can’t wait for the future with them. I want to thank all my coaches, players, and family for all of their support and making me the player I am today,” Gillespie wrote on Instagram.

During the 2021-22 season, Gillespie skated with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA club, alongside fellow blueliner Blake Fiddler, who was the first-overall selection by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft.

Fiddler’s father, Vernon, spent parts of four seasons as a player with the Rockets in the 1990s; he now serves as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA program.