MENU
September 8, 2022

Rockets sign U.S. Priority Draft selection Jackson Gillespie

kelowna rockets
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Paige Bednorz

The Kelowna Rockets have signed U.S. Priority Draft selection Jackson Gillespie to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Gillespie, 15, was Kelowna’s first round selection, 17th-overall in the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft, which was held this past May.

The defenceman attended Rockets training camp earlier this month.

“I’m honoured to sign with the Kelowna Rockets. I can’t wait for the future with them. I want to thank all my coaches, players, and family for all of their support and making me the player I am today,” Gillespie wrote on Instagram.

During the 2021-22 season, Gillespie skated with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA club, alongside fellow blueliner Blake Fiddler, who was the first-overall selection by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft.

Fiddler’s father, Vernon, spent parts of four seasons as a player with the Rockets in the 1990s; he now serves as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA program.

Gillespie

More News
First-round U.S. Priority Draft pick Jeramiah Roberts signs with Rebels
7 hours ago
Blazers sign imports Sarell and Schnattinger
11 hours ago
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Colorado Avalanche
12 hours ago
Raiders, Blades open WHL pre-season at Big River First Nation
1 day ago
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Chicago Blackhawks
2 days ago
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Carolina Hurricanes
2 days ago