Rockets goaltender Boyko signs entry-level contract with Rangers

Kelowna Rockets netminder Talyn Boyko has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

Chris Drury, president and general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Tuesday afternoon. Boyko was a fourth-round selection by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The product of Drumheller, Alta. split the 2021-22 WHL season between the Tri-City Americans and Kelowna Rockets. With Kelowna, Boyko posted a 28-12-1-3 record, 2.79 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and two shutouts in 46 games.

Boyko, who turns 20 years of age October 16, was named to the B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.