Rockets forward Dach signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.
Dach, 18, was selected in the second round (62nd overall) in this past July’s NHL Draft. The Blackhawks announced the signing Friday.
Dach, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., registered 20 points (11G-9A) in 20 WHL regular season games with the Saskatoon Blades during the 2020-21 campaign. His 11 markers led the team.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward was dealt by the Blades to the Rockets earlier this week.
Overall, Dach, has compiled 49 points (22G-27A) in 82 WHL regular season games, all with Saskatoon. He was the sixth overall selection in the 2018 WHL Draft.
Dach’s older brother and WHL alumnus, Kirby Dach, is a current Chicago Blackhawks forward.
He signed the ~Dachument~ 📝 pic.twitter.com/pt6CGn2vvO
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 1, 2021