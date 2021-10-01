Rockets forward Dach signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Dach, 18, was selected in the second round (62nd overall) in this past July’s NHL Draft. The Blackhawks announced the signing Friday.

Dach, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., registered 20 points (11G-9A) in 20 WHL regular season games with the Saskatoon Blades during the 2020-21 campaign. His 11 markers led the team.