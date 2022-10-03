Rockets forward Cristall named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 2, 2022.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded five points (1G-4A) in two outings this past week, helping his Rockets split a two-game road series versus the Prince George Cougars.

Cristall, who hails from Burnaby, B.C., opened the scoring Friday, September 30 in Kelowna’s 6-3 setback at Prince George.

The following evening, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward chipped in with four assists as the Rockets upended the Cougars 5-1, earning First Star honours in the process.

Through three games this season, the 17-year-old holds a share of Kelowna’s scoring lead with seven points (3G-4A).

Originally selected by the Rockets with the eighth-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has amassed 81 points (33G-48A) over 78 career WHL regular season appearances.

Cristall and the Kelowna Rockets are next in action Wednesday, October 5 when they play host to the Victoria Royals (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place).

