Rockets forward Cristall inks entry-level deal with Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have signed Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing Thursday afternoon. Cristall was selected by Washington in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Cristall, who hails from Burnaby, B.C., led the Rockets with 95 points (39G-56A) during the 2022-23 WHL season; his 1.76 points-per-game stood as the third-best total among WHL skaters who appeared in 40 or more regular season contests.

The 18-year-old was named Kelowna’s Most Valuable Player and was subsequently named to the WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

Originally selected by the Rockets with the eighth-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has totalled 169 points (69G-100A) over his 129 career WHL contests.

Internationally, he helped Canada capture the gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta., and also took home a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship earlier this year.