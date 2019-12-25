Rockets’ Foote another top-tier talent joining Canada’s National Junior Team

The Western Hockey League will be represented by six players from five WHL member Clubs on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. In the lead up to the start of the tournament on Thursday, December 26 in the Czech Republic, the WHL will be taking a look through the lens of those five teams and some of their past contributions to Canadian entries at the tournament. Today’s profile focuses on the B.C. Division’s Kelowna Rockets.



For the second time in three years, A captain of the Kelowna Rockets and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect with the last name Foote will aid Canada in pursuit of a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship. This time, it’ll be the younger of the two in Nolan Foote, who is showing a strong offensive instinct at the right time.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward has been one of the strengths of his team’s roster this season as they get set to host and take aim at winning the 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia. The Lightning’s first-round selection from the 2019 NHL Draft has posted 33 points (15G-18A) in 25 games this season, including eight power-play goals and four game-winning goals. One of Foote’s top highlights of the season so far came in the extra extra shootout to decide the winner of the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series, with Foote notching the winning goal in the skills competition.

A second-round selection of the Rockets in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Foote has appeared in 194 WHL regular season games with the Rockets, posting 171 points (83G-88A), including 40 power-play goals, three short-handed goals, and 11 game-winning goals.

This will be Foote’s third time representing Canada following a silver medal at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a gold medal at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Five connections to previous World Juniors



1. Starting this list without mentioning Foote’s older brother Cal wouldn’t be right. The elder of the Foote brothers, Cal was a key defensive piece of Canada’s roster at the 2018 World Juniors in Buffalo. He also contributed three assists in seven games throughout the tournament.

Serving as captain during the 2017-18 WHL Regular Season and throughout the 2018 WHL Playoffs, Cal appeared in 202 WHL regular season games with Kelowna, posting 163 points (33G-130A), including 10 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five power-play goals.

2. Also on Canada’s gold medal roster in 2018 was forward Dillon Dube. The tournament was a bit of redemption tour for Dube and Canada, who fell to the Americans in the championship final in 2017 via a shootout. Collecting a silver medal, Dube had three assists in seven games. At the 2018 edition of the tournament, Dube was named captain of Canada’s squad and posted five points (3G-2A) in seven games, scoring the opening goal in the gold medal game against Sweden.

A WHL Champion in 2015 with the Rockets, Dube had already claimed international gold with Canada at the 2015 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, but was more than happy to add another golden experience to his international hockey resume. Spending four seasons with the Rockets, Dube would finish his WHL career with 232 points (101G-131A) in 203 WHL regular season games. Those figures included 26 power-play goals, three short-handed goals, and 20 game-winning goals.

He also added 41 points (16G-25A) in 58 WHL playoff games, including five power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and two game-winning goals.

3. Before Canada’s victory in 2018, their win on home soil in 2015 was aided by a pair of Rockets on the blue line. Captain Madison Bowey and recently-acquired Josh Morrissey both got the call to help Canada defend home turf in Toronto, Ont. and Montreal, Que.

Like Dube in 2018, Morrissey’s second appearance at the World Juniors was about redemption, after Canada had finished fourth at the previous tournament in Sweden. Posting three points (1G-2A) in seven games in 2014, he tallied four points (1G-3A) in seven games to help Canada claim the gold at home the following season.

Bowey also factored into Canada’s success, posting four points (1G-3A) through seven games as well. Together the pair finished tied for the scoring lead among Canadian defencemen at the tournament.

4. Kelowna’s connections to World Junior success continued to date back even further with their victories in 2008 and 2009.

In the Czech Republic in 2008, defenceman Luke Schenn posted a plus-five rating in seven games as Canada claimed top spot at the tournament for a fourth-straight year.

With the tournament returning to Canada in 2009, forward Jamie Benn and defenceman Tyler Myers played key roles in Canada’s victory to cap the five-peat. Benn finished the tournament with six points (4G-2A) in six games while Myers contributed a single goal and a plus-five rating in six games. Later that season, Benn and Myers closed out their respective WHL careers by claiming the third of four WHL Championships for the Rockets.

5. The connection between the Rockets and Canada’s success at the annual tournament are well documented, but the first of such examples to take place following the Rockets’ arrival in Kelowna came all the way back in 1996 with forward Robb Gordon.

A product of Murrayville, B.C., Gordon was in the midst of a campaign with the Rockets that saw him tally 114 points (51G-63A) in 58 games when he was named to Canada’s roster for the World Juniors. As Canada claimed gold in New England, Gordon would post four assists in six games.