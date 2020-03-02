Rockets drop interim tag from Kris Mallette’s job title

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that Kris Mallette has been named the head coach of the Rockets.

Mallette took over as interim head coach after Adam Foote was released from his duties on Feb. 19.

“I feel that he’s most deserving of this opportunity,” Hamilton said. “The title interim has been lifted, he’s under contract for this season and next.”

The Rockets have gone 3-1-1-1 since Mallette took over behind the bench.

“It’s a huge honour,” Mallette said. “I said it when I signed here, I have a lot of respect for this organization and the Hamilton family. This is what I’ve always wanted for myself and my family, and to be able to be given that opportunity I’m very humbled.”

Mallette, a Rocket Alumni, patrolled the blueline as a stay at home defenceman for the Rockets between 1996 and 1999. The Philadelphia Flyers drafted him in the third round of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. Mallette then went on to a nine-year professional career before retiring due to injury following the 2008-09 season.

Following his pro career, Mallette was an assistant coach at various levels of hockey, he joined the Rockets coaching staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2014-2015 season.