Rockets deal captain Dach to Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds have added a third Chicago Blackhawks prospect to their roster, trading for forward Colton Dach from the Kelowna Rockets in a Saturday blockbuster.

In addition to Dach, Seattle receives a fifth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

In exchange for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medalist, Kelowna receives forward Ty Hurley, defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt, a first-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a pair of conditional picks.

“Anytime you trade your captain, it’s a very tough decision,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “With Colton being injured and not available to play until likely March 1st, we felt that it was in the best interests of our team and Colton to make this trade. We’d like to congratulate Colton on his World Junior gold medal and thank him for his time with the Rockets, we wish him all the best moving forward.

“We acquire a forward in Hurley and a defenceman in Mittelsteadt that will give us depth for our run to move up the standings. The first-round pick will help us restock our talent pool of young players for the future.”

Dach, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., joins the Thunderbirds having collected 17 points (9G-8A) in 14 games with the Rockets this season.

Originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades with the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Dach has totalled 60 goals and 145 points over his time in the WHL.

Dach, who turned 20 years of age this past Wednesday, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He joins fellow Blackhawks prospects Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski on the Thunderbirds.

“While Colton is currently recovering from an injury, we expect him to be back well before the playoffs begin,” said Seattle general manager Bil La Forge. “He is a big, talented center that provides us with another offensive weapon as we chase our Championship goals.”

“We’d like to thank Ty and Ethan for their time in Seattle,” La Forge added.

Hurley, from Sherwood Park, Alta., has made 31 appearances in the WHL split between the Swift Current Broncos and Seattle Thunderbirds.

The 18-year-old was originally selected by Swift Current in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

Mittelsteadt, from Victoria, B.C., was a fifth-round selection by the Thunderbirds in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

He has scored once, and totalled two points in 24 WHL contests this season.

