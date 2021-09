The Kelowna Rockets announced Tuesday that due to a scheduling conflict with Prospera Place, the team’s home game against the Kamloops Blazers originally scheduled for Sunday, December 5 will now be played on Wednesday, November 10 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

The rescheduled date will not impact any other portion of the Rockets schedule.

For the up-to-date Rockets Regular Season schedule, click here.