Rockets acquire Tij Iginla in deal with Thunderbirds

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired forward Tij Iginla from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a first-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Seattle’s second-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft and forward Grady Lenton.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday morning.

“We’re excited to have the chance to acquire a player like Tij,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He has a full season in the Western Hockey League as a 16-year-old under his belt. We gave up a lot in first, third and fifth-round picks to get him, but we think he will be one of the top players on our team.

“He’s a great skater with great hockey sense, who shoots the puck well. He’s exactly who we’re looking for in the makeup of our team in trying to get faster. With the personnel that we have, he adds to the group of elite players that can play in our top six.”

“We’d like to thank Tij for his time in Seattle, “said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “We wish him the best of luck in Kelowna.”

During the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft May 11th, the Thunderbirds dealt their 2027 second-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for the Rockets 2023 third and fifth-round picks.

Iginla, 16, appeared in 48 games for Seattle this season, totalling 18 points (6G-12A). The product of Lake Country, B.C. also dressed in three playoff games, all against the Rockets in the first round, where he posted an assist and two penalty minutes.

He was originally selected by the Thunderbirds with the ninth-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Earlier this season, the 6-foot-0, 181-pound forward captured a silver medal with Canada Red at the U-17 Hockey Challenge, posting seven points (2G-5A) over seven games.

Lenton appeared in 59 games for the Rockets this season, posting eight points (4G-4A).

The product of Delta, B.C. was originally selected by Kelowna in the eighth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’d like to thank Grady for his time with the Rockets,” said Hamilton. “We wish him all the best in Seattle and moving forward.”

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The Rockets have acquired 2006-born forward Tij Iginla from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for draft picks and Grady Lenton. Details ⬇️ — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) June 7, 2023