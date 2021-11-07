MENU
November 7, 2021

Rockets acquire New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko

Doug Love

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and goaltender Cole Tisdale.

The deal was announced Sunday by both Clubs.

Boyko, who has made eight appearances in goal this season with Tri-City, was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Boyko, who hails from Drumheller, Alta., was originally selected by the Americans in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 201-pound goaltender has a career 15-31-2-2 record in 56 games played, all with Tri-City.

Tisdale, a product of Lethbridge, Alta., was originally selected by the Rockets in the 8th round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound netminder holds a 5-1-1-1 record, 3.14 goals-against average, and .888 save percentage through 12 career appearances with Kelowna.

 

