Rockets acquire goaltender Colby Knight from Oil Kings
The Kelowna Rockets have acquired goaltender Colby Knight from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Knight, 18, appeared in four games for Edmonton during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Red Deer, Alta. posted a 3-1-0-0 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and 0.885 save percentage.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder was originally a fifth-round selection by the Oil Kings in the 2018 WHL Draft.
