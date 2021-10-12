MENU
October 12, 2021

Rockets acquire goaltender Colby Knight from Oil Kings

edmonton oil kings kelowna rockets whl transactions
Kelowna Rockets
by
Kelowna Rockets
Andy Devlin

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired goaltender Colby Knight from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Knight, 18, appeared in four games for Edmonton during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Red Deer, Alta. posted a 3-1-0-0 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and 0.885 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder was originally a fifth-round selection by the Oil Kings in the 2018 WHL Draft.

