Ritchie’s hat-trick paces Canada to first win at 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Reigning WHL Rookie of the Year Ryder Ritchie scored a hat-trick as part of a five-point effort Tuesday, as Canada earned its first victory of the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 14-4 victory over Slovakia.

Ritchie, who skates in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders, finished the game with five points; WHL players collected a total of 17 points in the contest as Canada improved its record to 1-1 in the week-long tournament.

Spokane Chiefs forward, and Canadian captain Berkly Catton opened the scoring for the Canadians just 26 seconds into the first period. Ritchie added a second Canada marker before the opening frame was out.

Berkly Catton cashes in early, getting Canada on the board just 22 seconds into the game!#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/MVZuUe3f2s — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

Catton added his second goal of the contest at the 5:56 mark of the second period to increase his team’s lead to 4-2, before Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom and Ritchie added second period markers to help their squad to an 8-3 lead through 40 minutes.

It's Cayden Lindstrom putting it home to put Canada up 6-2! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/JwnnfHi3oX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

Canada scored six more times in period three, the first three goals coming off WHL players’ sticks beginning with Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen, who extended the Canadian advantage to 9-3 10 seconds into the final frame.

Ritchie completed his hat-trick 26 seconds later, then Calgary Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch added an 11th goal 20 seconds after Ritchie.

Ryder Ritchie picks it up behind the net, skates it all the way around the offensive zone, and snipes. What a goal for the hat-trick!#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/NmTP6tjdSx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

McQueen completed the WHL contingent of offence with his second goal of the game, and fourth point, on a Canadian power-play with less than three minutes remaining in regulation time.

Ritchie (3G-2A) and McQueen (2G-2A) combined for nine points, while Catton (2G), Wetsch (1G-1A), Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Charlie Elick (2A), Lindstrom (1G) and Red Deer Rebels forward Ollie Josephson (1A) also found the scoresheet.

Overall, Canada outshot Slovakia 38-19, finishing the game 1/5 on the power play.

Canada will conclude the round-robin portion of the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Wednesday versus Switzerland (7:30 a.m. MT).