Ritchie, Danielson named Wheat Kings co-captains

The Brandon Wheat Kings unveiled their leadership team for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, naming local product Nolan Ritchie and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Nate Danielson as co-captains.

Ritchie, 20, and Danielson, who turns 18 on September 27, will begin their roles as captains Saturday when the Wheat Kings open the 2022-23 Regular Season versus the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

Edmonton Oilers prospect Jake Chiasson and fellow forward Brett Hyland will round out Brandon’s leadership group as alternate captains.

Ritchie led the Wheat Kings in scoring a season ago, scoring 33 times and counting 76 points in 66 regular season contests. The Brandonite was originally selected by his hometown WHL Club in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft while his father Darren, himself a former Wheat King, was the team’s Director of Scouting.

Danielson, who hails from Red Deer, Alta., led all Brandon rookies with 23 goals and 57 points during the 2021-22 WHL season. He was the fifth-overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft.

Ritchie and Danielson succeed Ridly Greig in assuming the captaincy of the Wheat Kings. The 20-year-old forward has graduated to the professional ranks after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.