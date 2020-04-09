Riley McKay signs AHL contract with Rockford IceHogs

Saskatoon Blades forward Riley McKay has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Rockford IceHogs, affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, for the 2020-21 season.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound product of Swan River, Man. posted career-high totals in all three major offensive categories with 38 points (19G-19A) in 62 games. He tallied three power-play goals and three game-winning goals as part of those totals. McKay recorded six multi-point games this season, including three multi-goal games.

McKay made his Western Hockey League debut with the Spokane Chiefs during the 2016-17 WHL Regular Season and scored his first WHL goal against the Blades on October 26, 2016.

For his WHL career, the 21-year-old McKay appeared in 243 WHL regular season games with the Chiefs and Blades, posting 87 points (38G-49A), including five power-play goals and four game-winning goals. During the 2018-19 season, McKay played alongside current Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

In 17 WHL playoff games, McKay has recorded two points (1G-1A).