Rhett Melnyk named 15th captain of the Edmonton Oil Kings

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have named Rhett Melnyk as the organization’s 15th captain in modern franchise history, the team announced today.

“It’s an unreal feeling, I was speechless when they told me the news,” said Melnyk. “It’s such a huge honour to be able to lead such a prestigious organization.”

Melnyk, 18, is in his first season with the Oil Kings and third in the WHL after he was acquired this past off-season from the Tri-City Americans.

“It starts with the quality of his character,” said Oil Kings head coach Luke Pierce on naming Melnyk his team’s captain. “He’s performed consistently on and off the ice since his arrival and he shows a true desire to improve every day and every game.

“He embodies what it means to be an Oil King and has exhibited the core values of our culture which are joy, humility, trust and sacrifice.”

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. is on his way to a career season with the club having already put up a new career-high in goals with 11 and is just one-point shy of matching his previous best in points of 24.

Originally drafted by the Americans in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Melnyk has appeared in 130 career games in the WHL amassing 50 points (20G-30A).