Remembering April 6, 2018 & the Humboldt Broncos

Though two years have passed, there is no forgetting the tragic crash that impacted the entire hockey community, and more importantly, the lives of so many families on April 6, 2018.

What started as a day like any other for the Humboldt Broncos – a junior hockey team playing in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, living life on the prairies of Western Canada – came to a devastating end before a puck would ever be dropped.

Two years later, we take pause to remember those lives lost, and to share strength with those who forge on, forever impacted by the bus crash that cut short the lives of 16 individuals and impacted countless others.

On April 7, 2018, WHL Commissioner Ron Robison issued the following statement, and it still rings true today:

“Everyone associated with the Western Hockey League is shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news of the tragic bus accident involving members of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

“The WHL and our member Clubs extend our heartfelt condolences to the Humboldt Broncos, the SJHL, and, in particular, the families impacted by this terrible tragedy.

“The hockey community has very close ties and the WHL will stand by the SJHL and the Humboldt Broncos and their families to provide whatever support they require during this incredibly difficult time.”

To this day, we continue to remember the Humboldt Broncos, the families, and all those forever impacted by this unspeakable tragedy, including first responders and emergency personnel. We continue to stand by them, offering strength and support.

#HumboldtStrong 💚💛