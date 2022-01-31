RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights to promote positive mental health beginning in February

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League and RE/MAX are teaming up with local Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) branches to promote positive mental health through RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights, scheduled to run during the months of February and March across Western Canada.

Starting February 4 in Prince Albert, Sask., all 17 WHL Canadian Clubs will host individual RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights, where fans in attendance will have the opportunity to learn more about CMHA mental health resources available in their community in an effort to breakdown the stigma surrounding mental health.

“As a proud sponsor of the WHL, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to present initiatives that support the Canadian Mental Health Association,” said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. “Through our sponsorship, we hope to make an impact in local WHL communities across Western Canada and continue to shine a light on the importance of mental health.”

“We are excited to partner with RE/MAX and the Western Hockey League for another season through our Talk Today program,” said CMHA Saskatchewan Executive Director, Phyllis O’Connor. “We know from experience that WHL teams and fans always bring great engagement. We hope to reach even more people this year by bringing our messages about positive mental health to WHL fans during our Talk Today game nights.”

“As they do every season, our longstanding corporate partner RE/MAX is giving back to WHL communities in Western Canada by putting positive mental health at the forefront,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Together with RE/MAX and the Canadian Mental Health Association, we are pleased to deliver this important programming in support of positive mental health when so many Canadians are being impacted during these challenging times in this area.”

WHL Alumni Kelly Hrudey serves as the celebrity spokesperson for this season’s RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights. Hrudey, a fixture on Hockey Night in Canada for over 20 years, spent three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers (1978-81) prior to embarking on a 15-season career in the NHL, in which he registered over 300 career wins split between the New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks.

“Raising awareness about mental health is something that is important to me and my family,” Hrudey said. “Help us break down the barriers when it comes to the stigma around mental health.”

RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights *

Friday, February 4 – Prince Albert

Saturday, February 5 – Saskatoon

Friday, February 11 – Kamloops

Friday, February 18 – Vancouver

Saturday, February 19 – Red Deer

Friday, February 25 – Lethbridge; Medicine Hat; Prince George

Saturday, February 26 – Edmonton

Sunday, February 27 – Calgary

Friday, March 4 – Brandon; Regina

Tuesday, March 8 – Victoria; Winnipeg

Friday, March 11 – Swift Current

Saturday, March 5 – Moose Jaw

Saturday, March 12 – Kelowna

Fans can donate to their local CMHA branches by visiting TalkToday.ca/WHLDonate. For more information on RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights, please visit TalkToday.ca/WHLGameDays.

In advance of RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights, RE/MAX and WHL Clubs participated in an additional awareness campaign aimed at creating positive discussion around physical activity in support of good mental health, called “Moves for Mental Health.” Fans across the WHL were encouraged to post a video on social media showing the ways they engage in physical activity for the sake of enhancing their mental health. Fans who participated in the social media campaign were entered to win an autographed jersey from their WHL Club. Winners from the Moves for Mental Health campaign will be recognized during RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights across the WHL.

Talk Today, delivered by CMHAs across the WHL, has become one of the most comprehensive mental health programs for amateur sports in Canada. Its aim is to promote the mental health of young athletes and to spread awareness about the benefits of positive mental health throughout communities across the country.

Since 2016, the WHL and its teams have partnered with CMHA branches across Western Canada to provide mental health education and support to all players, coaches, parents, billets, and team staff across the League. This program has become a valuable platform for CMHA branches, teams, and individual players to encourage open discussion about mental health within the hockey community and broader public.

In any given year, one in five people in Canada experiences a mental health problem or illness. There are no limitations to those who may be affected. By age 40, about 50 per cent of the population will have or have had a mental illness. Major depression affects approximately 5.4 per cent of the Canadian population, and anxiety disorders affect 4.6 per cent of the population.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, you can find more information at cmha.ca/find-help/.

* Please check with your local health authorities and WHL Club for COVID-19 updates and restrictions. Tickets are subject to availability. Should there be facility capacity restrictions in your market, please note tickets may be limited.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division) Inc., is a volunteer-based organization which works in partnership with communities and CMHA National to support and promote the rights of persons with mental illness to maximize their full potential; and promote and enhance the mental health and well-being of all members of the community. For more information, please visit sk.cmha.ca.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.