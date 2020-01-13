RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation set to begin January 17

Kelowna, B.C. & Calgary, Alta. – RE/MAX of Western Canada, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, is excited to celebrate the history of Hockey Night in Canada and the touching history of the Logan Boulet Effect in support of the Kidney Foundation with the launch of RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation.

Beginning Friday, January 17 to March 15, 2020, WHL member Clubs in 17 Canadian markets will host a theme game complete with special-edition Hockey Night in Canada-inspired sweaters. On the ice, teams will honour the Canadian television tradition with specialty jerseys featuring the iconic Hockey Night in Canada vintage logo.

Through the first two years of the event, more than $460,000 has been raised for the Kidney Foundation.

New this year, WHL Clubs will also pay tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect. A member of the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, Boulet passed in the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people on April 6, 2018. Boulet – who was only 21 years old at the time – earned widespread, posthumous commendation for his decision to have previously signed his organ donation card, ensuring a selfless act that provided the gift of life to others and sparked a national movement for organ donation registration at the same time.

WHL players will wear special helmet decals to create awareness of “Green Shirt Day Presented by VistaPrint Corporate Solutions in Partnership with Global News and Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community.” On April 7, fans are encouraged to wear green in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect. The goal of Green Shirt Day is to inspire organ donor registrations, furthering the legacy of Boulet, and creating a conversation among Canadians on the importance of organ donation in the process. In addition to the decals adorning helmets, the specially-themed jerseys will be emblazoned with text reading “The Logan Boulet Effect” on the inside collar. The Lethbridge Hurricanes, Boulet’s hometown team, was the first WHL Club to take this step by incorporating the words into their sweaters during the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our longstanding partner RE/MAX of Western Canada to help generate further support for the Kidney Foundation,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are excited to celebrate the history of Hockey Night in Canada, Coach’s Corner, as well as raising awareness of the Logan Boulet Effect in this year’s edition of WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation.”

“It is critical we help people understand how essential organ donation is,” said Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice President of RE/MAX of Western Canada. “WHL Suits Up for Organ Donation is a fun and meaningful way to get this important message out there.”

“Every day, the Kidney Foundation works to bring organ donation and transplantation out of the shadows and our partnership with the WHL and RE/MAX has allowed us to engage with thousands of Canadians,” said Cyril Muise, National Director of the Kidney Foundation. “As a transplant recipient, I am honoured to be part of these special games which are about saving lives.”

Fans will have a chance to get their hands on the limited-edition Hockey Night in Canada-themed WHL sweaters through local auction with their WHL Club. The Kidney Foundation will once again be the benefactor, with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised going towards local chapters of the Foundation. Two additional jerseys autographed by Don Cherry, part of an organ donor family and support of the Kidney Foundation, will be up for auction as well.

Those in attendance will also have the chance to win a commemorative bobblehead celebrating the history of Hockey Night in Canada, and Coach’s Corner featuring Don Cherry and Ron MacLean.

In an effort to continue building upon awareness surrounding the importance of organ donation, the Kidney Foundation will once again be present at each theme game to field questions and provide those interested with information on how to donate. Logan Boulet Effect bracelets will also be available to those in attendance, with accompanying cards on how to become and organ donor.

WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation Presented by RE/MAX schedule:

Friday, January 17 – Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, January 24 – Regina Pats

Saturday, January 25 – Prince Albert Raiders

Friday, January 31 – Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels

Friday, February 7 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Saturday, February 8 – Vancouver Giants

Friday, February 21 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Saturday, February 29 – Swift Current Broncos

Friday, March 6 – Kamloops Blazers, Saskatoon Blades

Saturday, March 7 – Medicine Hat Tigers, Winnipeg ICE

Friday, March 13 – Victoria Royals

Saturday, March 14 – Kelowna Rockets

Sunday, March 15 – Calgary Hitmen

To receive more information on this promotion or to sign up to be a donor visit CanadaDonates.ca for more details.

About RE/MAX of Western Canada

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 125,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX is Canada’s leading real estate organization with more than 21,000 Sales Associates and over 922 independently-owned and operated offices nationwide. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $150 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.ca.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

About The Kidney Foundation

The Kidney Foundation is committed to achieving excellent kidney health, optimal quality of life, and a cure for kidney disease. They are committed to eliminating the burden of kidney disease through: