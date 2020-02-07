Vancouver Giants unveil WHL Suits Up jerseys to promote organ donation

On Saturday, February 8th the Vancouver Giants in conjunction with RE/MAX are Suiting Up to Promote Organ Donation when they take the ice at 7:00 p.m. (PT) for a showdown with the Prince George Cougars. That night, the Giants will wear special-edition Hockey Night in Canada inspired sweaters which will then be made available for purchase via ONLINE AUCTION.

*The entire proceeds from the auction will go towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Giants Suit Up to Promote Organ Donation

Additionally, 1000 lucky fans in attendance Saturday will win a commemorative bobblehead celebrating the history of Hockey Night in Canada, and Coach’s Corner featuring Don Cherry and Ron MacLean. Fans can also enter to win an autographed bobblehead at the game.

Per the WHL’s January 13th release: New this year, WHL Clubs will also pay tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect. A member of the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, Boulet passed in the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people on April 6, 2018. Boulet – who was only 21 years old at the time – earned widespread, posthumous commendation for his decision to have previously signed his organ donation card, ensuring a selfless act that provided the gift of life to others and sparked a national movement for organ donation registration at the same time.

WHL players will wear special helmet decals to create awareness of “Green Shirt Day Presented by VistaPrint Corporate Solutions in Partnership with Global News and Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community.” On April 7, fans are encouraged to wear green in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect. The goal of Green Shirt Day is to inspire organ donor registrations, furthering the legacy of Boulet, and creating a conversation among Canadians on the importance of organ donation in the process. In addition to the decals adorning helmets, the specially-themed jerseys will be emblazoned with text reading “The Logan Boulet Effect” on the inside collar. The Lethbridge Hurricanes, Boulet’s hometown team, was the first WHL Club to take this step by incorporating the words into their sweaters during the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our longstanding partner RE/MAX of Western Canada to help generate further support for the Kidney Foundation,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are excited to celebrate the history of Hockey Night in Canada, Coach’s Corner, as well as raising awareness of the Logan Boulet Effect in this year’s edition of WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation.”

Saturday night’s game marks the second of a five-game home stand for the Vancouver Giants who are looking for their fifth victory in a row. The Giants enter the weekend ranked third in the B.C. Division standings. Tickets for WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation Presented by RE/MAX night can be purchased here.