RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation concludes with $600,000 raised

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League and RE/MAX of Western Canada are proud to announce that over $600,000 has been raised through three seasons of the ‘RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation’ program.

In 2017, RE/MAX and the WHL came together to create this awareness campaign in support of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Over three seasons of the program, which was the largest single fundraiser to date for The Kidney Foundation of Canada, WHL Canadian Clubs wore theme jerseys that were auctioned off in support of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. All funds remained in Western Canada.

The ‘RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation’ program saw a pause in action during the 2019-20 season as a result of COVID-19. Three WHL Clubs – the Calgary Hitmen, Kelowna Rockets, and the Victoria Royals – did not have the opportunity to complete their game nights or jersey auctions as a result of the unexpected early conclusion of the season. The Hitmen and Royals both held their jersey auctions in April 2021 in conjunction with Green Shirt Day, an awareness campaign aimed at educating people on the importance of organ donation. The Rockets concluded their jersey auction during the fall of 2020.

“We want to thank all fans for bidding on these team jerseys and thereby supporting The Kidney Foundation of Canada,” said Elaine Langhout, Director of Regional Advertising for RE/MAX of Western Canada. “It has been an honour to be part of such an incredible cause over the three WHL seasons and we can’t wait until we see the fans wearing the jerseys – in the stands when it is safe to do so.”

“Over three years, we witnessed WHL fans in Western Canada display their tremendous support for The Kidney Foundation of Canada,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “With the partnership of the WHL’s longest-standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX of Western Canada, and the support of the entire Cherry family, the WHL and our Western Canadian-based Clubs are proud to have played a role in raising funds and awareness for the importance of organ donation in Canada.”

We are truly appreciative of the incredible support from the WHL, the 17 Western Canadian-based Clubs, and RE/MAX,” said Kurtis Krug, National Board Vice President of the Kidney Foundation.

“Together, we put the spotlight on organ donation, reaching and inspiring thousands of people. We are grateful to the teams, the fans, and RE/MAX for rallying support for our cause and our efforts to improve the lives of Canadians. This amazing partnership and the support of the WHL’s fans has given hope to people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and inspiration to Canadians.

“On behalf of the Kidney Foundation, and the patients we serve, we thank you for your lifesaving efforts.”

Over three years ago, RE/MAX and the WHL came together to create this awareness campaign in support of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. According to the latest available statistics, 77% of Canadians waiting for an organ transplant are waiting for a kidney. Though organ donation awareness has ramped up in recent years, and Canadians continue to register as organ donors like never before, many Canadians remain on the transplant waitlist.

About RE/MAX of Western Canada and the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.

RE/MAX of Western Canada is a subsidiary of RE/MAX, LLC, and oversees RE/MAX franchising in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and Yukon. RE/MAX of Western Canada is Western Canada’s leading real estate organization with more than 6000 Sales Associates and over 270 independently-owned and operated offices.

RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, INC. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised millions of dollars for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.ca.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

Over the past five decades, the Kidney Foundation of Canada has been guided by these fundamental principles of innovation, leadership, and collaboration.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is committed to achieving excellent kidney health, optimal quality of life, and a cure for kidney disease. To learn more about our impact please visit www.kidney.ca.