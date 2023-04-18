RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night raises nearly $160,000 in support of Children’s Miracle Network

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that nearly $160,000 has been raised in support of Children’s Miracle Network through the RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night campaign.

From November through March, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children’s Miracle Network has brought to WHL arenas the fun, irreverent energy and characters of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PAW Patrol (Produced by Spin Master Entertainment).

Through the auctioning of special theme jerseys and other fundraising initiatives tied to the campaign, WHL Clubs collectively raised $159,532.60 in support of Children’s Miracle Network.

“RE/MAX is grateful for this opportunity to once again collaborate with the WHL and expand on our ongoing support of Children’s Miracle Network,” says Elton Ash, Executive Vice President of RE/MAX Canada. “The money raised through this initiative will go a long way toward supporting the communities in which we live and work, while highlighting the life-saving work that CMN hospitals do.”

“RE/MAX has been a supportive partner of Children’s Miracle Network for over 30 years, and a true innovator in engaging Canadians with the cause of children’s healthcare and raising funds for local Children’s hospital foundations,” notes Tracy Culleton, Vice-President, Corporate Partnerships at Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “The RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network program, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, is a great example, bringing the needs of local hospital foundations in Western Canada right into the hockey arena, and achieving incredible success in a very short time. I can’t wait to see how this program develops this year, and in the years to come.”

“Together with our longstanding sponsor RE/MAX, the WHL is pleased to play a role in supporting the Children’s Miracle Network,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network game nights represented a new initiative that injected the energy of Nickelodeon characters into WHL arenas and, most importantly, afforded us an opportunity to generate financial support for local children’s hospitals throughout Western Canada.”

Across 17 Canadian markets, WHL Clubs celebrated a Nickelodeon theme night, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, video content, music, and in-game activations. Funds raised through RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children’s Miracle Network will go towards supporting local children’s hospitals in Western Canada, including the BC Children’s Hospital, Stollery Children’s Hospital, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Hospital of Manitoba.

The Children’s Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

RE/MAX has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network for 30 years.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.