Registration now open for 2020 Hockey Alberta / WHL Skills Camp

Red Deer, Alta. – Hockey Alberta and the Western Hockey League are pleased to be co-hosting the annual WHL Skills Camp for the sixth consecutive year.

The camp is a unique skill development opportunity for 2006-born (U15) male hockey players. Participants must be registered with Hockey Alberta/ Hockey Canada to be eligible.

The camp runs May 29-31 in Calgary at the Don Hartman North East Sportsplex. Cost is $330 per player.

The camp will focus on skill development and proper training techniques, and provides athletes with information about the Team Alberta process and the WHL, while challenging players to excel on and off the ice.

The Skills Camp provides athletes with the opportunity to learn from an impressive array of instructors, including instructors from the WHL. Participants will be divided into eight teams for the weekend, and participate in a variety of activities, including:

Friday: On and off-ice combine testing

Saturday: Team Alberta/WHL presentation, one off-ice session, and two skill sessions.

Sunday: One skill session, one off-ice session and a game to wrap up the weekend

Goaltenders will also participate in an on and off-ice goaltender session.

The maximum capacity for the camp is 168 athletes. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.