Regina Pats release WHL Suits Up jerseys

On Friday night, the Regina Pats will do their part to support those in need of an organ donation.

As they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, they’ll also host their WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation Presented by RE/MAX night. The Edmonton Oil Kings began the 17-game schedule of special nights to raise awareness and funds last Friday.

Monday, the Pats unveiled their live auction for their sharp, baby blue jerseys, which they’ll adorn for the game. From the auction, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, 100 per cent of funds raised from the auctioning of the jerseys will go the local chapter of The Kidney Foundation.

New this year, WHL member Clubs will also pay tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect. A member of the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, Boulet passed in the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people on April 6, 2018. Boulet – who was only 21 years old at the time – earned widespread, posthumous commendation for his decision to have previously signed his organ donation card, ensuring a selfless act that provided the gift of life to others and sparked a national movement for organ donation registration at the same time.

The Pats will sport helmet decals in support of “Green Shirt Day Presented by VistaPrint Corporate Solutions in Partnership with Global News and Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community.” On April 7, fans are encouraged to wear green in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect.

Tickets for Friday’s game at the Brant Centre are available here.