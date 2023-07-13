Regina Pats name Brad Herauf head coach

Regina, Sask. – The Regina Pats announced Brad Herauf as the 43rd Head Coach in franchise history, Thursday.

Born in Regina, the 40-year-old Herauf has been the Pats Assistant Coach since 2015, playing a pivotal role in developing countless players on and off the ice; including Sam Steel, Connor Hobbs, Adam Brooks, Josh Mahura, Nick Henry, Jake Leschyshyn and many more. Herauf was part of the 2017 coaching staff that participated in the WHL Championship Final, as well as the 2018 Memorial Cup Final.

“I am very excited today to introduce Brad Herauf as the new Head Coach of the Regina Pats Hockey Club,” said Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar. “Brad’s development as a coach over the past 10 years plus has been very impressive. From a distance, I have seen the impact he has had on the Pats players, in their development, and on the team in the way they played and competed. He did an outstanding job leading the Pats at certain times the past couple of years when required to do so. I was impressed with Brad from my first dealings with him as he built and led the Pat Canadians into a model U-18 program, from my time in Moose Jaw. This is an exciting and proud day for Brad and his family.”

During his time with the Pats, Herauf became a trusted assistant to John Paddock and filled in as the acting Head Coach for the back-half of the 2021-22 season while then Head Coach and GM John Paddock was battling with illness, finishing the season two points out of a playoff spot.

“This opportunity means a lot to myself and my family, being from Regina,” Regina Pats Head Coach Brad Herauf said. “I’d like to thank Alan Millar, Gord Pritchard and the Semple family for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’d especially like to thank John Paddock for being a huge mentor in my career. The last eight seasons have been amazing, and I cannot wait to continue that in the future. The Pats are a special part of my family, and I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Prior to joining the Pats, Herauf played professional hockey for eight years split between the CHL (Oklahoma City Blazers and Utah Grizzlies), ECHL (Florida Everblades), and AHL (Albany River Rats & Charlotte Checkers) from 2003-2011, finishing his career with the Checkers. Herauf played in the SJHL from 1999-2003, playing his junior career with the Estevan Bruins and Battleford North Stars.

“Brad has demonstrated throughout his career in hockey that if you put the time and effort into learning and honing your craft, be it as a player or a coach, you’ll be rewarded for that dedication,” Regina Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said. “He went from playing in the SJHL to the AHL which is no small feat, carving out a successful playing career through sheer work ethic and determination.”

Following his playing career, Herauf then served as the Head Coach of the Regina Pat Canadians from 2013-2015, winning the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League Championship in 2015, followed by the 2015 Western Regional Championship and a bronze medal at 2015 Telus Cup National Championship.

“As a coach, Herauf started with the Pat Canadians as an Assistant Coach and then as Head Coach, leading the team to a championship in arguably the most competitive U-18 AAA league in the country,” Millar said. “Brad has spent the last eight seasons mentoring under John Paddock, further developing his skill set as a coach which has put himself in the position to be a Head Coach in the WHL.”

Herauf played an integral role in helping develop former Pats captain Logan Nijhoff (Pats 8th round pick in 2016), Seattle Kraken top prospect Ryker Evans (Pats 10th round pick in 2016) and Chicago Blackhawks first overall pick Connor Bedard as well as many more players under his wing.

“Brad is a great communicator, has very strong technical knowledge of the game, and does great job motivating and developing our players,” said Millar. “Brad has earned this opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited for him to be the Head Coach of the Pats. He’s watched the Pats his entire life and understands what this team means to the City.”