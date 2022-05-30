Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 29, 2022.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect, who is also the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month, posted a 3-0-0-0 record, a 1.92 goals-against average and .905 save percentage across three appearances this past week as his Oil Kings captured the Eastern Conference Championship versus the Winnipeg ICE.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. began his week in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Championship Monday, May 23 by turning aside 18 shots in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime victory versus Winnipeg.

Cossa, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 215 pounds, then made 20 saves in Game 4 Wednesday, May 25, helping the Oil Kings take a 3-1 series lead with a 4-2 victory.

The 19-year-old then stopped 19 of 20 shots in Game 5 Friday, May 27, as Edmonton defeated the ICE 7-1 to capture the Club’s first Conference Championship since 2014.

He leads all WHL goaltenders with 12 wins and is tied for the League lead with three shutouts during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Cossa was the first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings before signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in August of last year.

He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 111 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 83-17-4-3 record, a 2.10 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and 17 shutouts.

Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings will begin the 2022 WHL Championship on home ice versus either the Kamloops Blazers or the Seattle Thunderbirds. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

