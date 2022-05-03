Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of April.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect posted a 6-1-0-0 record over seven Regular Season and WHL Playoffs appearances in April to go along with a 1.56 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and two shutouts.

Cossa has now been named WHL Goaltender of the Month twice during the 2021-22 campaign; he also earned the honour in October of 2021.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. won his final two Regular Season outings, including a 21-save shutout versus the Medicine Hat Tigers April 15.

The 19-year-old’s success carried over to the post-season, as Cossa surrendered one goal or fewer in three of his four starts in the First Round, as Edmonton swept the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Cossa recorded a clean sheet in Game 2 on April 23, turning aside all 25 Hurricanes shots he faced.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound puck-stopper was the first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings. Cossa signed an entry-level contract with Detroit in August of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 102 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances with Edmonton, Cossa holds a 75-16-4-3 record, a 2.10 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and 15 shutouts.

Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings begin the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs against the Red Deer Rebels with Game 1 on home ice Thursday, April 5 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

