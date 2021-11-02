Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of October.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect posted a 6-2-1-1 record over 10 appearances in October, compiling a 1.58 goals-against average, a league-best 0.943 save percentage, and one shutout.

Cossa recorded 25 or more saves in six of his 10 outings this past month including a 40-save effort October 30 against the Red Deer Rebels. The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 10 games played in October.

The 18-year-old registered his ninth career WHL shutout October 15, turning aside 25 shots in a 4-0 home victory versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Cossa was one of two Edmonton Oil Kings players to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound goaltender was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 62 career WHL games, all with Edmonton, Cossa holds a 44-9-3-3 record to go along with a 1.92 goals-against average, 0.931 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Cossa and the Oil Kings are next in action Tuesday, November 2 when they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.