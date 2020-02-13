Red Deer Rebels to select first in 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Red Deer Rebels will select first overall in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft after being selected through a lottery process, which was held previously at the WHL Office in Calgary, Alta.

The inaugural WHL U.S. Prospects Draft is scheduled to be held Wednesday, March 25 (2 p.m. MT) from the WHL Office. It will follow the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup presented by NHL Seattle and Visit Kent, which is set to be contested from February 20-23 in Seattle, Wash. The WHL U.S. Challenge Cup will bring many of the top-rated U.S.-born players from seven teams to the Pacific Northwest to compete against five of the top-rated bantam teams from the province of B.C. The 12-team tournament will provide scouts and fans alike with the opportunity to watch 2005-born players striving to hear their names called at either the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft or the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will consist of two rounds, and 44 selections, with each WHL Club afforded the opportunity to make two draft choices.

With five WHL Clubs already located in the United States (Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans), the addition of the WHL U.S. Challenge Cup and the WHL U.S. Prospects Draft further establishes an already strong presence for the WHL in the Western United States.

2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft – Order of Selection

First Round Second Round 1. Red Deer Rebels 23. Saskatoon Blades 2. Tri-City Americans 24. Victoria Royals 3. Edmonton Oil Kings 25. Moose Jaw Warriors 4. Everett Silvertips 26. Prince George Cougars 5. Prince Albert Raiders 27. Regina Pats 6. Winnipeg ICE 28. Brandon Wheat Kings 7. Vancouver Giants 29. Portland Winterhawks 8. Seattle Thunderbirds 30. Kelowna Rockets 9. Swift Current Broncos 31. Kamloops Blazers 10. Lethbridge Hurricanes 32. Spokane Chiefs 11. Calgary Hitmen 33. Medicine Hat Tigers 12. Medicine Hat Tigers 34. Calgary Hitmen 13. Spokane Chiefs 35. Lethbridge Hurricanes 14. Kamloops Blazers 36. Swift Current Broncos 15. Kelowna Rockets 37. Seattle Thunderbirds 16. Portland Winterhawks 38. Vancouver Giants 17. Brandon Wheat Kings 39. Winnipeg ICE 18. Regina Pats 40. Prince Albert Raiders 19. Prince George Cougars 41. Everett Silvertips 20. Moose Jaw Warriors 42. Edmonton Oil Kings 21. Victoria Royals 43. Tri-City Americans 22. Saskatoon Blades 44. Red Deer Rebels

All 22 WHL Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second-last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two choices.

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft on Thursday, May 7 in Red Deer, Alta., or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.