Rebels to meet Hitmen in First Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Red Deer Rebels and Calgary Hitmen will become even more familiar when the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien get underway; the two Alberta rivals will meet in a First Round series beginning Friday, March 31.

The first-round series was confirmed Saturday afternoon after the Hitmen defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2, confirming Calgary’s standing as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Red Deer had previously been confirmed as the Eastern Conference’s second seed for the First Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The last post-season meeting between Red Deer and Calgary took place in the First Round of the 2016 WHL Playoffs, a series the Rebels won in five games prior to hosting the Memorial Cup. The upcoming matchup will mark the seventh all-time playoff series between the two Clubs, with Red Deer having come away victors in four of the six prior engagements.

The Rebels enter the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien having captured the Club’s first Central Division titled in 12 years. The Hitmen, meanwhile, are into the post-season for the first time in four years and will open the playoffs against a provincial opponent for the third consecutive time.

The two sides met eight times over the course of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, with Red Deer winning six of the encounters en route to a 6-1-1-0 record. The two most recent meetings saw each road team win in a home-and-home set March 10 and 11.

Kai Uchacz, who became the second player this season to reach 50 goals, scored nine times against Calgary to lead the Rebels in scoring in the season series. New York Rangers prospect Jayden Grubbe matched Uchacz’s 10 points in the season set, scoring three times and adding seven assists.

The Hitmen scoring lead against Red Deer was shared by three forwards including Anaheim Ducks prospect Sean Tschigerl, who scored four times and totalled six points in the season series. Jacob Wright and Oliver Tulk also had a half-dozen points each versus the Rebels.

Four of Red Deer’s victories in goal were earned by Maple Ridge, B.C. product Kyle Kelsey, who surrendered just six goals against from his four outings against Calgary.

Veteran netminder Brayden Peters registered two wins for the Hitmen against the Rebels, collecting a 3.18 goals-against average and .908 save percentage from his six appearances in the season set.

Red Deer will close out its 2022-23 Regular Season schedule on home ice Saturday evening versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

Calgary has one game remaining on its regular season schedule, a home date against the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday, March 26 (1:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome).

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Red Deer Rebels and Calgary Hitmen is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. MT in Red Deer (Peavey Mart Centrium). The series will shift to Calgary for Game 3 on Monday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. MT (Scotiabank Saddledome).

2023 WHL PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY NUTRIEN – SERIES B SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Home Time 1 March 31, 2023 Calgary Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT 2 April 1, 2023 Calgary Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT 3 April 3, 2023 Red Deer Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT 4 April 5, 2023 Red Deer Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT 5 April 7, 2023 Calgary Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT * 6 April 9, 2023 Red Deer Calgary 2:00 p.m. MT * 7 April 11, 2023 Calgary Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT *

* – if necessary