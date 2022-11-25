Rebels to host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network Friday

WHL Clubs will celebrate a Nickelodeon theme night, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, music, and in-game activations. Funds raised through RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will go towards supporting local children’s hospitals in Western Canada.

The Red Deer Rebels will host the RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Peavey Mart Centrium. The special theme will be SpongeBob SquarePants. Game-worn jerseys from the RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will be auctioned on game night in an IN BUILDING ONLY Silent Auction, with proceeds in support of Children’s Miracle Network.

The Children’s Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

RE/MAX has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network for 30 years.

“In partnership with our longest standing corporate sponsor RE/MAX, the WHL is pleased to introduce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The opportunity to generate more support for the Children’s Miracle Network while delivering the energy and excitement of the Nickelodeon brand into WHL game nights is a perfect way to celebrate our longstanding WHL sponsorship with RE/MAX.”

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children’s Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada’s children’s hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children’s hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast. For more information on this partnership, click here.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.