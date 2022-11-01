Rebels tandem Kelsey and Stoesser named WHL Goaltenders of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltenders Kyle Kelsey and Rhett Stoesser have been named the WHL Goaltenders of the Month for the months of September and October.

The two first-year netminders helped Red Deer start the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with 13 consecutive victories, surrendering only 22 goals from the Club’s first 13 contests.

Kelsey, who hails from Maple Ridge, B.C., posted a 1.87 goals-against average and .936 save percentage over his eight appearances in September and October, including a 26-save shutout of the Lethbridge Hurricanes October 8.

The 18-year-old allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his eight outings.

Stoesser, from Carstairs, Alta., leads the WHL with a 1.40 goals-against average while also posting a .934 save percentage over his five starts.

The 17-year-old earned two shutouts in October, blanking the Prince Albert Raiders with a 23-save effort October 22 and the Vancouver Giants with an 18-save performance October 28.

Kyle Kelsey was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and was acquired by the Red Deer Rebels in May of 2022.

Rhett Stoesser was originally signed by Red Deer in September of 2022.

The Red Deer Rebels are next in action Friday, November 4 when they visit the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, InnovationPlex).

