Rebels sign defenceman Vlooswyk to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Red Deer Rebels have signed defenceman Luke Vlooswyk to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The Club announced the signing Wednesday.

Vlooswyk, who hails from Calgary, Alta., was selected 17th overall by the Rebels at last week’s 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

He appeared in 33 regular season games as captain of the U15 AAA Calgary Bisons in 2021-22, scoring eight goals and collecting 25 points while racking up 34 penalty minutes. He also scored twice and added seven assists in five playoff games.

Vlooswyk helped Team Alberta win silver at the 2021 WHL Cup in Red Deer.

“Luke is a long, athletic two-way defenceman who kills plays defensively with his reach and mobility while being hard to play against,” said Rebels Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter. “Luke can skate and push the play up ice quickly with good exit plays. He possesses natural leadership qualities, so we feel there is a high ceiling to his game as he grows into his big body and fills out.”