Rebels sign Czech defenceman Vojtech Port to WHL Standard Player Agreement
The Red Deer Rebels have signed Czech defenceman Vojtech Port to a WHL Standard Player Agreement, the Club announced Tuesday.
Port, who turns 17 years of age on August 3, was Red Deer’s first-round selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.
The product of Jihlava, Czechia split time with the Sparta Praha U17 and U20 squads during the 2021-22 campaign, recording five points (2G-3A) at the U20 level in 21 appearances.
❗️PLAYER SIGNING❗️
Czech defenceman Vojtech Port, our first round pick at this year's CHL Import Draft, has officially signed with the Rebels
vítejte u jelena, vojtecha!
(Welcome to Red Deer, Vojtech)#RDREBELS #WHL #CHL pic.twitter.com/IoNiAiJLKP
— Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) July 26, 2022