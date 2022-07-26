Rebels sign Czech defenceman Vojtech Port to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Red Deer Rebels have signed Czech defenceman Vojtech Port to a WHL Standard Player Agreement, the Club announced Tuesday.

Port, who turns 17 years of age on August 3, was Red Deer’s first-round selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.

The product of Jihlava, Czechia split time with the Sparta Praha U17 and U20 squads during the 2021-22 campaign, recording five points (2G-3A) at the U20 level in 21 appearances.