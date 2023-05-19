Rebels sign 18th-overall selection Hamilton to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Red Deer Rebels have signed 2023 18th-overall selection Beckett Hamilton to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Club announced the signing Friday afternoon.

“I’m very happy. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited,” Hamilton said. “Honestly, I was really hoping to go to Red Deer because it’s such a great place.”

A product of Humboldt, Sask., Hamilton piled up 83 points (39G-44A) in 29 games with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team. He added an astounding 33 points (21G-12A) in only nine playoff games as his Broncos claimed the Saskatchewan U15 AA championship.

“He’s a guy who has high-end skill,” said Shaun Sutter, Associate General Manager of the Rebels. “He’s a high-end shooter and he can make what I call ‘wow’ plays. Whether it’s shooting or passing, you say exactly that.

“He has that kind of offensive ability, and he also has some grit to him, some hardness, which kind of matches up with what we’ve built our team around. But the key central part of his game is he’s a very good offensive player.”

With the signing of Hamilton, 10 players selected in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have committed to the WHL with the signing of WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.