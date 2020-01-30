Rebels release WHL Suits Up jerseys

On Friday, January 31, the Red Deer Rebels will do their part to support those in need of an organ donation.

The Rebels will host the Winnipeg ICE on the team’s WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation Presented by RE/MAX night.

The Rebels sharp baby blue jerseys, which they’ll wear for the game, will be auctioned off with 100 per cent of funds going to support the local charter of The Kidney Foundation. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a Hockey Night in Canada bobble head.

The Rebels and WHL will also be spreading awareness for, “The Logan Boulet Effect.” Boulet tragically passed away in the Humbolt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018. He had previously made the decision to sign his organ donation card, which provided the gift of life to others and sparked a national movement for organ donation registration.

The Rebels will sport helmet decals in support of “Green Shirt Day Presented by VistaPrint Corporate Solutions in Partnership with Global News and Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community.” On April 7, fans are encouraged to wear green in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect.

Tickets for Friday’s game at Westerner Park Centrium are available here.