Rebels, Oil Kings swap veteran forwards

The Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings have completed a trade involving a pair of veteran forwards. Red Deer has acquired 20 year-old Liam Keeler from Edmonton in exchange for 19 year-old Jaxsen Wiebe.

An Edmonton, Alta. native, Keeler amassed 12 points (3G, 9A) in 19 games with the Oil Kings during the 2020-21 WHL season.

He departs the Oil Kings after making 214 regular season appearances, recording 74 points (26G, 48A). Keeler also played in 16 playoff games with Edmonton in 2019, scoring twice.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound centre was selected in the first round (22nd overall) by the Oil Kings in the 2016 WHL Draft.

Wiebe, a product of Moose Jaw, Sask., appeared in 21 games during the 2020-21 WHL season with Red Deer, putting up three points (1G, 2A).

In 73 career WHL games, all with the Rebels, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has collected 20 points (9G, 11A).

Wiebe was originally selected in the seventh round (141st overall), by Red Deer in the 2017 WHL Draft.

“Our club is excited to add Jaxsen to our group of forwards,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “He is a veteran of the league who plays a hard-nosed 200-foot game. His offensive upside and will to compete every night made him an exciting player to add to our club. We would like to welcome Jaxsen and his family to the Oil Kings organization.”

“Liam has been everything you can ask for in an Oil King both on and off the ice,” Hill added. “We thank Liam for having been such an important part of the Oil Kings organization over these past five years. His commitment and leadership to our team and community, will certainly be missed. We wish him every success in Red Deer and his future endeavors.”