Rebels & Oil Kings set for Central Division clash in second round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

The Central Division-champion Edmonton Oil Kings will have their hands full as they prepare for a second-round series with the Red Deer Rebels.

The 2022 WHL Playoffs second-round series was confirmed Sunday evening after the Rebels advanced by defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings in triple overtime of Game 6 of their first-round series.

This marks the first time since the 2011 WHL Playoffs that the two Central Division foes will meet in post-season play.

A tightly contested regular season series saw both teams get five wins. The last meeting between the two Clubs came on April 16 and it went into the books as a 3-2 regulation win for the Oil Kings. The two teams met four times during the month of April, splitting those contests down the middle. The Rebels won back-to-back games against Edmonton on April 2 and 3 – both one-goal games, including an overtime affair on April 3.

Three players finished with 13 points apiece in the season series, including Dylan Guenther (4G-9A) for the Oil Kings, and Ben King (7G-6A), and Arshdeep Bains (4G-9A) for the Rebels.

Between the pipes, Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa saw action in eight games, going 3-3-1-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average, and .922 save percentage. For Red Deer, Connor Ungar recorded three wins in six appearances, while Chase Coward secured two wins in five outings.

The Oil Kings advanced to the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs earlier this week after completing a first-round sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Oil Kings and Rebels is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. MT (Rogers Place). The series will head south down Alberta’s Highway 2 for Game 3 on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. MT (Peavey Mart Centrium).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Red Deer @ Edmonton Thursday, May 5 7:00 2 Red Deer @ Edmonton Saturday, May 7 7:00 3 Edmonton @ Red Deer Monday, May 9 7:00 4 Edmonton @ Red Deer Wednesday, May 11 7:00 5 * Red Deer @ Edmonton Friday, May 13 7:00 6 * Edmonton @ Red Deer Saturday, May 14 7:00 7 * Red Deer @ Edmonton TBD 7:00

* If necessary