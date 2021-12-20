Rebels netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltender Connor Ungar has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 19, 2021.

Ungar posted a 3-0-0-0 record, 0.99 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and one shutout this past week, helping the Rebels enter the holiday break with a 20-9-1-1 record.

The product of Calgary, Alta. got his week underway Tuesday, December 14, turning aside 14 of 15 shots in a 6-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

Three nights later, the 19-year-old stopped all 24 shots that came his way in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Hitmen. Ungar was named the game’s first star, the victory marked his first shutout with Red Deer.

Ungar capped off his impressive week by making 47 saves Sunday, December 19 as the Rebels posted a 3-2 overtime victory in Calgary. Again, Ungar earned first star honours as he improved his 2021-22 regular season record to 11-2-1-0.

Ungar, who attended Calgary Flames training camp as a free-agent invite this past fall, currently sits third among WHL goaltenders during the 2021-22 season in both goals-against average (2.06) and save percentage (.925).

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder was originally listed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2017, and was acquired via trade by Red Deer in May of 2021. In 30 career WHL appearances with the Wheat Kings and Rebels, Ungar holds a 17-6-2-0 record to go along with a 2.40 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ungar is the second member of the Red Deer Rebels to have been named WHL Goaltender of the Week this season. Teammate Chase Coward captured the honours for the week ending November 21, 2021.

Ungar and the Rebels are next in action Tuesday, December 28 when they open a four-game East Division road trip against the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre).

