Rebels netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels netminder Connor Ungar has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of December.

The 19-year-old posted a 5-0-0-0 December record, to go along with a 1.55 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage, and one shutout, helping Red Deer post a 22-9-2-1 record through 34 games this season.

Ungar surrendered two or fewer goals in four of his five December outings, including in a 47-save victory December 19 against the Calgary Hitmen.

The product of Calgary, Alta. shut out his hometown Club December 17, turning aside 24 shots in a 3-0 Rebels victory.

Ungar, who attended Calgary Flames training camp as a free-agent invite this past fall, currently sits third among WHL goaltenders during the 2021-22 season in both goals-against average (2.06) and save percentage (.925).

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder was originally listed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2017 and was acquired via trade by Red Deer in May of 2021. In 30 career WHL appearances with the Wheat Kings and Rebels, Ungar holds a 17-6-2-0 record to go along with a 2.40 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.