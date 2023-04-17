Rebels netminder Kelsey named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltender Kyle Kelsey has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 16, 2023.

Kelsey posted a 1.50 goals-against average and .925 save percentage over his two road victories this past week, helping the Rebels claim a 2-0 series lead over the Saskatoon Blades to begin the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Kelsey, who hails from Maple Ridge, B.C., began his week by stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 Red Deer victory at Saskatoon in Game 1 of their Second Round series Friday, April 14.

The 19-year-old was named the game’s First Star.

Kelsey helped extend the Rebels series lead to 2-0 with a 14-save effort Sunday, April 16, earning Third Star honours as Red Deer upended the Blades 5-2.

In seven post-season appearances, the 6-foot-2, 177-pound puck-stopper owns a 6-1 record to go along with a 1.77 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout.

His goals-against average and save percentage totals lead all Eastern Conference goaltenders during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Kelsey was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and was acquired via trade by the Rebels in May of 2022. He holds a career 27-11-3-3 record, a 2.49 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and five shutouts over 44 WHL regular season and playoff outings.

Kyle Kelsey and the Red Deer Rebels continue their best-of-seven Second Round series versus the Saskatoon Blades on home ice, with Game 3 slated for Tuesday, April 18 (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).