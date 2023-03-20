Rebels netminder Kelsey named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels netminder Kyle Kelsey has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 19, 2023.

The product of Maple Ridge, B.C. recorded a shutout in his lone start of the week, making 34 saves as Red Deer blanked the Swift Current Broncos 2-0 Friday, March 17.

The 19-year-old was named First Star of the contest, with 20 of his 34 stops coming in a frantic third period.

Kelsey, who reached the 20-win mark with the victory this past Friday, leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders with four shutouts during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

He was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 5th round of the 2019 WHL Draft and was acquired by Red Deer in May of 2022. He holds a career 20-11-2-3 record, 2.69 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts over his 36 WHL appearances with the Rebels.

Kyle Kelsey and the Red Deer Rebels are next in action Friday, March 24 when they begin a home-and-home series in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

