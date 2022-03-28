Rebels netminder Coward named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltender Chase Coward has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 27, 2022.

The 19-year-old posted a 2-0-0-0 record this past week along with a 1.00 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and one shutout as Red Deer posted home-ice victories over the Medicine Hat Tigers and Swift Current Broncos.

The product of Swift Current, Sask. stopped all 13 shots he faced Friday, March 25, as the Rebels upended the Tigers 3-0.

He followed that performance by turning aside 21 shots against his hometown Broncos in a 6-2 Red Deer victory.

Coward was originally signed by the Rebels in November of 2019. In 37 career WHL regular season games, all with Red Deer, he holds a 21-10-1-2 record, a 2.53 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts.

Coward and the Red Deer Rebels are next in action Saturday, April 2 when they begin a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.