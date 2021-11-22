Rebels netminder Coward named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltender Chase Coward has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 21, 2021.

The 18-year-old posted his first career WHL shutout Friday, November 19, turning aside 22 shots in a 2-0 Rebels victory over the Calgary Hitmen.

With Friday’s win Coward, who hails from Swift Current, Sask., ran his record to 8-5-0-0 during the 2021-22 WHL season. He also holds a 2.16 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 13 appearances.

Coward has won each of his last four starts, surrendering two or fewer goals in 10 of his 13 outings this season.

The 6-foot-2, 164-pound puck-stopper was originally signed to a WHL Standard Player Agreement by Red Deer in September of 2019. In 19 career WHL appearances, all with the Rebels, Coward has compiled a 10-6-1-0 record to go along with a 2.50 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout.

Coward and the Red Deer Rebels return to action Wednesday, November 23 when they visit the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).