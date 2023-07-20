Rebels name former NHL forward Clayton Beddoes assistant coach

Red Deer, Alta. – The Red Deer Rebels announced Thursday the hiring of Clayton Beddoes as Assistant Coach.

Beddoes, who hails from Bentley, Alta., returns home after a lengthy professional and playing career. This will be his second stint with the Rebels after he served as the club’s Skills Coach in 2014-15.

“We are very excited to add Clayton to our club,” says Sutter. “His extensive hockey knowledge as both a player and coach will be a great compliment to our young coaching staff.”

As a player, Beddoes made 60 NHL appearances with the Boston Bruins during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons. Beddoes later played in the IHL, Germany and Italy before retiring in 2002 after playing for the Anchorage Aces (WCHL). He won the Spengler Cup as a member of Team Canada in 1992-93.

His coaching career includes stints with club teams in Germany and Italy, and with the national men’s team programs in both countries. Beddoes most recently was an assistant coach with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) and the Chinese national program in 2021-22.

Beddoes joins a Rebels coaching staff that includes newly hired Head Coach Derrick Walser, Assistant Coach Mike Egener, Skills Coach Erik Lodge, and Director of Goaltending/Goaltending Coach Ian Gordon.