December 13, 2021

Rebels ink first-round pick Josephson to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Red Deer Rebels announced Monday that forward Ollie Josephson has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the club.

Josephson, a product of Victoria, B.C., was selected fifth overall by the Rebels at last week’s 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Playing this season with the South Island Royals U18 AAA of the B.C. Elite Hockey League, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward has recorded six goals and nine assists in 10 games played. He also helped Team B.C. win gold at the 2021 WHL Cup held in Red Deer.

“Ollie is the type of guy who every person who’s coached him loves him,” says Rebels Associate General Manager Shaun Sutter.

“The words ‘trust’ and ‘responsibility’ come to mind. Ollie is a great skater and a smart player with a lot of layers to his game. He can play in any situation and make other players around him better,” Sutter added,

Ollie’s father, Mike Josephson, played in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers (1992-95) and Lethbridge Hurricanes (1995-97) where he was teammates with Travis Brigley, father of Rebels forward Talon Brigley.

