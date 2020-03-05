Rebels happy with first-year defenders progress

The definition for the team ‘work in progress’ is available on the online version of the Merriam Webster dictionary and should be accompanied by a photo of the Red Deer Rebels blueline corps.

The Rebels have five rookies — Kyle Masters, 16, 17-year-old Christoffer Sedoff, Joel Sexsmith, Blake Gustafson and Mason Ward (pictured below) — on their back end.

In addition, second-year rearguard Chase Leslie could be unofficially placed in that rookie class because he played much of his rookie season as a forward.

It was expected that the Rebels would struggle defensively early in the season despite the presence of veterans Dawson Barteaux, who was eventually dealt to the Winnipeg Ice, and Ethan Sakowich, and they did.

But patience is paying off in a big way as the freshman defenders have all improved as the season has progressed.

“We knew going into the season we were going to be really young back there,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter. “But we think each and every one of them have taken strides, and all in different ways.”

The challenge early in the season, Sutter noted, was persuading the youngsters to play within themselves.

“The biggest thing at the start was getting them to just realize that at this level less is better. Just make the easy plays,” said the Rebels boss. “The stuff they could get away at the midget level they can’t get away with it here.

“They had to learn to understand the way the game is played today and the importance of making that first pass in a transition game while under pressure . . . not complicating things.”

Gap control and staying in lanes were other teaching points.

“Another part too with these kids was just learning positional play in their own zone,” said Sutter. “How to defend the right way, how to handle one-on-ones and two-on-twos, the rushes coming at you. Realizing that you can’t just freelance out there when you don’t have the puck. It’s all stuff that you have to teach because it’s stuff these kids never knew.

“We’ve had to be patient with our defence and they’ve really grown. We’re really good when we move the pucks up ice as quick as possible.”

There are still times, though, when the inexperienced D-men hang onto the puck too long.

“You talk to them about why do they want to pass the puck back and forth to each other three to four times,” said Sutter. “Now you don’t have anyone to get the puck to. You’re passing to numbers because the forwards are already out of the zone.

“You’re slowing the game down so your team isn’t allowed to play a high-paced game that we want to play . . . being an attack-type team when we do get the puck.

“It’s a process, the whole thing. There was so much the kids had to take in and learn this year.”

The Rebels got even younger on the blueline in early January when they traded their best defender and then captain, 19-year-old Barteaux, with an eye on the future.

“That was a very difficult trade to make,” said Sutter. “But when we looked at our position in the standings we just felt that the more ice time these young kids could get the better off they’d be moving into next season.

“It gave Barts an opportunity to play on a playoff team and finish his (WHL) career off the right way. At the same time we wanted to play our young kids more.”

While the team’s first-year players, including five up front, have taken on-ice strides in the right direction, Sutter has been impressed with how they’ve handled off-ice matters.

“There’s so much on-ice teaching they have to absorb, but they also have to learn how to train the right way, how to eat right and understand that you have to get your rest. There’s also the schooling and the fact they’re not living at home anymore but with billets,” said Sutter.

“It’s taking those first steps of what you have to do to be a pro. That in itself is a work in progress. It’s certainly been a year of remaining patient.”

The current edition of the Rebels is the youngest WHL team Sutter has ever coached, an anomaly in itself with there being no fewer than 13 players 17 years of age and under.

“All these things never seem to be as magnified when you have a few of them on the team, say three to five players,” said Sutter. “But when you bring in 13 and put them in this environment, it’s a very big undertaking.”

It can also be a strain on the coaching staff, although Sutter credits his handful of veterans for taking on some of the responsibilities of guiding a fresh-faced squad.

“Full mark to the veteran players, they’ve been great in helping out and being good leaders,” said Sutter. “They’ve taken some weight off the coaches. We have eight of them this season when normally you have 14 or 15.”

The Rebels will be a young team — in relative WHL terms — again next season. The roster will feature five second-year forwards and unless Sutter swings a deal or two between now and late August, the team will head into training camp without a 19- or 20-year-old defenceman.

At least the Red Deer bench boss won’t have to be concerned about a lack of team unity or his players being bullied by opposing squads.

“With so many younger players, one thing I was worried about was them being pushed around,” said Sutter. “But our kids have been awesome that way. There hasn’t been one game where they’ve been intimidated.”

The Rebels will return to action on Friday versus the visiting Spokane Chiefs and will host the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday.