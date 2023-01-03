Rebels forward Uchacz named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels forward Kai Uchacz has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 1, 2023.

Uchacz scored 10 times over four appearances this past week, registering three hat-tricks as part of an 11-point total (10G-1A).

The product of De Winton, Alta. started his week Tuesday, December 27 with a hat-trick as his Rebels upended the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-1.

Two nights later, the 19-year-old again scored three times as Red Deer defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-1.

On Friday, December 30, Uchacz scored once and added a helper as the Rebels won 6-2 at Edmonton.

He earned his third hat-trick of the week Sunday, January 1 at Calgary, helping Red Deer to a 5-3 victory.

Uchacz currently leads the WHL with 33 goals during the 2022-23 season; 15 of his 33 tallies have come since December 7.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds with the 10th-overall selection in the 2018 WHL Draft, Uchacz has totalled 94 points (50G-44A) over 145 career WHL contests with the Thunderbirds and Rebels.

Kai Uchacz and the Red Deer Rebels return to action Friday, January 6 when they begin a two-game Saskatchewan road trip versus the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre).

