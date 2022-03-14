Rebels forward King named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 13, 2022.

King registered seven points (2G-5A) in a pair of Red Deer victories this past weekend, scoring the game-winning goal in each contest to move to within two tallies of the WHL record for game-winning goals in a season.

The product of Vernon, B.C. started his week Friday, March 11 with a career-best five-point effort (1G-4A) as the Rebels doubled up the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 on home ice.

King’s goal in Friday’s contest stood up as the game-winner, a feat he replicated in a 6-2 Rebels triumph at Medicine Hat Saturday, March 12.

The 19-year-old leads all WHL skaters with 45 goals, 21 power-play markers, and 14 game-winning goals, while his 87 points are second only to teammate Arshdeep Bains (88) in the League scoring race.

The WHL record for game-winning goals in a season is 16, set during the 1978-79 season by Brandon Wheat Kings forward Brian Propp.

King was originally selected by the Swift Current Broncos with the 13th overall selection in the 2017 WHL Draft, and was acquired by Red Deer via trade in November of 2019. In 195 career WHL regular season appearances with the Broncos and Rebels, he has amassed 187 points (82G-105A).

King and the Red Deer Rebels are next in action Tuesday, March 15 when they play host to the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

