Rebels clinch Central Division title

The Red Deer Rebels are Central Division Champions, clinching the Division crown Wednesday following a 2-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

It’s Red Deer’s first Central Division title since the 2010-11 season, with the Rebels clinching their 40th victory of the season in Wednesday’s triumph against the Hurricanes.

Red Deer has been led offensively by 19-year-old forward Kai Uchacz, who scored his 47th goal of the 2022-23 season Wednesday. Anaheim Ducks prospect Ben King, a year removed from a League-leading 52-goal campaign, is sure to be another player to watch for the Rebels when the 2023 WHL Playoffs begin later this month.

The defence is anchored by a pair of NHL prospects: Mats Lindgren was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in last year’s NHL Draft, while Finnish import Christoffer Sedoff signed a free-agent deal with the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month.

Kyle Kelsey has drawn the lion’s share of the work in goal, collecting 18 wins. Veteran Chase Coward returned to the Rebels lineup Wednesday after missing the entire season to date; he posted four of Red Deer’s five playoff victories a season ago.

The Red Deer Rebels are guaranteed to begin the 2023 WHL Playoffs as the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will open up the post-season at home versus the #7 seed.